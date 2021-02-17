DATA Hits Market Cap of $11.83 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. DATA has a market cap of $11.83 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00063403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.80 or 0.00896650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006800 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.28 or 0.05056912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00045821 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00016189 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

