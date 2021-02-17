Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) (CVE:DM) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) (CVE:DM) traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 1,703,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,927,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$62.66 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

In other news, Director Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 400,000 shares of Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$68,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,770.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data and artificial intelligence services in Canada and Korea. Its product is NexaIntelligence, a social-media discovery and monitoring platform to extract actionable insights out of discussions to inform decision-making. The company is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

