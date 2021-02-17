Datamine (DAM) Hits One Day Volume of $19,600.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Datamine has a market cap of $547,401.26 and approximately $19,600.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00083205 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002304 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,771,935 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

