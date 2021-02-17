DB Agriculture Double Long ETN (OTCMKTS:DAGXF) Trading Down 2.4%

DB Agriculture Double Long ETN (OTCMKTS:DAGXF) traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.05. 4,030 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 3,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.

