DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) PT Raised to $24.00 at Credit Suisse Group

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DCP. UBS Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 3.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in DCP Midstream by 7.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,623,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,309,000 after acquiring an additional 847,249 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,501,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,812,000 after buying an additional 2,102,276 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,434,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,126,000 after buying an additional 1,202,525 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $347,051,000. 26.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

