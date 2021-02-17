De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) Shares Gap Down to $166.20

De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.20 ($2.17), but opened at GBX 158.40 ($2.07). De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) shares last traded at GBX 161.61 ($2.11), with a volume of 277,285 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £317.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 163.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 153.41.

In related news, insider Kevin Loosemore bought 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £841,500 ($1,099,425.14). Also, insider Clive Vacher sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £140,430 ($183,472.69).

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

