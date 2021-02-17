De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLUEY remained flat at $$6.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. De La Rue has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

