DecentBet Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $102,087.35 and $183.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 79.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00062974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.50 or 0.00883814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006787 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00046912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.19 or 0.05075800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00045500 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00016056 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

