Decentraland (MANA) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $464.16 million and approximately $143.22 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decentraland has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00062278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $437.85 or 0.00837031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00027273 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00045626 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.53 or 0.04891107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00045607 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00016010 BTC.

Decentraland is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,812,127 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,533,942,868 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

