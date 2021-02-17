DECOIN (DTEP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $44,210.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0636 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. DECOIN has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $44,210.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.60 or 0.00196858 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00042219 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000617 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 75,894,166 coins and its circulating supply is 54,300,042 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

