DeepOnion Trading Up 49.7% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $3.97 million and $182,297.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 49.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00019867 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000488 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,427,656 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

