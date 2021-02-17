DeepVerge plc (DVRG.L) (LON:DVRG) Shares Gap Up to $29.90

DeepVerge plc (DVRG.L) (LON:DVRG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.90 ($0.39), but opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.41). DeepVerge plc (DVRG.L) shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), with a volume of 1,646,934 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £52.72 million and a PE ratio of -14.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99.

In other news, insider Gerard Brandon acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £20,700 ($27,044.68).

DeepVerge plc, a vertically integrated physical and cloud-based company, focused on commercializing AI test services for good and bad bacteria in skincare, healthcare, and water. It offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Algzym, an enzyme-based technology that bursts algal cell walls and releases omega 3 oils in a solvent-free process; and Rinodrive, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies.

