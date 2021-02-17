Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 1.3% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $961,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $314.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,703. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $321.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In other news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.