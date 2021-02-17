DeFiner (FIN) Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One DeFiner token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $416,947.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00060938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.00317034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00081774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00074331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00084272 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.99 or 0.00453507 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,263.29 or 0.85424523 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner’s genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

