Delphy (DPY) One Day Volume Tops $86,345.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 36.2% against the dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $602,982.22 and $86,345.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00063217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.32 or 0.00880098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006773 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047002 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00026962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.82 or 0.05035101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00045449 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00016025 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

DPY is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

