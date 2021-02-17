Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.05

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.05 and traded as high as $28.14. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 80,128 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

The company has a market cap of $192.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.