Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 755 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $434.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.04 and its 200 day moving average is $151.49. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.