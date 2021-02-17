DeltaChain (DELTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $142,835.89

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded down 46.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $142,835.89 and approximately $27.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 80.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00083785 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002301 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DELTA is a coin. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.