Deming Xiao Sells 5,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,473,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Deming Xiao sold 4,092 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,525,865.88.

On Friday, February 5th, Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,936.06.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $7.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.28. 385,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,661. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.32. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 117.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,722,594 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after buying an additional 737,757 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,621,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.