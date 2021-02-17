Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Steve E. Krognes Sells 3,035 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $213,481.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $4.07 on Tuesday, hitting $63.44. 869,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,085. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,851 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.