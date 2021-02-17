Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Sells $214,356.45 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $214,356.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ DNLI traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.44. 869,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,085. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $93.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 2.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNLI. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 66,979 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 56.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,572,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

