Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells $221,961.48 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $221,961.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Carole Ho sold 1,470 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $109,779.60.

Shares of DNLI traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.44. 869,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,085. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DNLI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

