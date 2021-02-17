Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.00

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $37.92, with a volume of 18280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Denbury alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 4.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,493,597 shares of company stock valued at $38,776,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.