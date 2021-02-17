Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Wedbush

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s current price.

DENN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sidoti cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,440. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Russell Frank Co boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 229,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 39,924 shares during the last quarter. TFS Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. TFS Capital LLC now owns 180,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 106,834 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 160,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,786,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.