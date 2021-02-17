Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%.

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. 20,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,440. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Denny's alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.