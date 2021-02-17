DePay (DEPAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $290,567.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, DePay has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. DePay has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and $290,567.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.83 or 0.00011140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00061170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00322138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00082321 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00073758 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00084463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.12 or 0.00445617 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,286.73 or 0.86566520 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,358,931 coins.

DePay Coin Trading

DePay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

