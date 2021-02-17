Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Down 18.9% Over Last 24 Hours

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $214,614.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00320280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00082324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00070126 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00082575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.42 or 0.00459107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00173509 BTC.

Deri Protocol’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,769 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

