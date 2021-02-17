DerivaDAO Price Tops $10.83 on Major Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $282.59 million and approximately $994,236.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $10.83 or 0.00020685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.00325648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00081460 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00069599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00081769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.89 or 0.00460116 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00171839 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

DerivaDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

