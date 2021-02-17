DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Price Down 8.2%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares fell 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.33 and last traded at $69.46. 1,678,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,441,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DMTK. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 0.99.

In other DermTech news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $62,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,037 shares in the company, valued at $980,849.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DermTech by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in DermTech by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 131,849 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,755,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in DermTech by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

