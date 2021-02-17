Dero (DERO) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00002453 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $13.31 million and approximately $229,121.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,268.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,873.13 or 0.03583683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.21 or 0.00446180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $719.18 or 0.01375944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.23 or 0.00520830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.73 or 0.00470124 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00322523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00029535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,380,822 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

