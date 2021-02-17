Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) (LON:DLN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,943.11

Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) (LON:DLN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,943.11 ($38.45) and traded as high as GBX 3,266 ($42.67). Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) shares last traded at GBX 3,190 ($41.68), with a volume of 172,119 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,160.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,943.11. The company has a market cap of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.26, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

In other news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 12,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($41.57), for a total value of £387,249.40 ($505,943.82).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

