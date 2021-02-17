Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Update

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the January 14th total of 932,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on DESP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

NYSE:DESP opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $892.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Despegar.com by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 217,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 89,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Despegar.com by 271.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 143,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

