Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target to $51.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE RXN opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $49.08.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rexnord by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rexnord by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

