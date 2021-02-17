Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Price Target to $24.00

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ARD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

ARD opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. Ardagh Group has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARD. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Ardagh Group by 178.9% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 100,390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ardagh Group by 222.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ardagh Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

