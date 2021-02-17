Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (DBAN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR: DBAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/15/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) was given a new €45.40 ($53.41) price target on by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) was given a new €43.80 ($51.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) was given a new €45.40 ($53.41) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) was given a new €41.30 ($48.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) was given a new €43.80 ($51.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR DBAN opened at €38.70 ($45.53) on Wednesday. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a 1 year low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 1 year high of €41.35 ($48.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $582.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.09.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

