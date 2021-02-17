Deutsche Börse (DBOEY) versus Its Peers Financial Contrast

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS: DBOEY) is one of 23 public companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Deutsche Börse to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Deutsche Börse and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Börse 0 5 5 0 2.50 Deutsche Börse Competitors 193 1004 1079 29 2.41

As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential downside of 1.03%. Given Deutsche Börse’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Deutsche Börse has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Deutsche Börse has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Börse’s rivals have a beta of 0.46, indicating that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Deutsche Börse pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Deutsche Börse pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 36.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Börse and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Börse $3.71 billion $1.12 billion 24.41 Deutsche Börse Competitors $8.04 billion $638.76 million 28.93

Deutsche Börse’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Deutsche Börse. Deutsche Börse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Börse and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Börse 29.60% 18.86% 0.58% Deutsche Börse Competitors 15.87% 20.53% 7.03%

Summary

Deutsche Börse rivals beat Deutsche Börse on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business). The company engages in the electronic trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, and foreign exchange; operating Eurex Repo over the counter (OTC) trading platform and electronic clearing architecture; and operating as a central counterparty for on-and-off exchange derivatives, repo transactions, and OTC and exchange-traded derivatives. It also operates in the cash market through Xetra, BÃ¶rse Frankfurt, and Tradegate trading venues; operates as a central counterparty for equities and bonds; and provides listing services. In addition, the company offers custody and settlement services for securities; investment fund services; global securities financing services; collateralized money market transaction services; and repos and securities lending services. Further, it develops and markets indices, as well as portfolio management and risk analysis software; markets licenses for trading and market signals; provides technology and reporting solutions for external customers; and offers link-up of trading participants. Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG is headquartered in Eschborn, Germany.

