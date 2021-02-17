Deutsche eMark Tops 1-Day Volume of $298.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $143,479.26 and $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000055 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

