Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the January 14th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.