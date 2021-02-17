Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €43.26 ($50.89) and last traded at €43.00 ($50.59). 2,235,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €42.77 ($50.32).

The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.88.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

