DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEZ.F) (ETR:DEZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.15

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEZ.F) (ETR:DEZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €6.15 ($7.23) and last traded at €6.12 ($7.20), with a volume of 831349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €5.95 ($7.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80. The firm has a market cap of $739.68 million and a P/E ratio of -6.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of €5.55 and a 200 day moving average of €5.01.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEZ.F) Company Profile (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

