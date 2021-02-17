DEX (DEX) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, DEX has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00063485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.46 or 0.00872276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006904 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00046722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00026819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,686.79 or 0.05156973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00045715 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00016289 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.