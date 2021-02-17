DEX Price Hits $0.0406 on Top Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. DEX has a market cap of $7.78 million and approximately $202,240.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00062286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.01 or 0.00858824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00046425 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.98 or 0.04905446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00024370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00015836 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00032033 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX (DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

