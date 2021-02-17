DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. DexCom comprises approximately 2.3% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC owned 0.06% of DexCom worth $20,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $1,379,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 22.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 25.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $9.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $413.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,970. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

