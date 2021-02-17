DEXTools (DEXT) Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, DEXTools has traded 49.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $45.37 million and $2.55 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00061213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.24 or 0.00307214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00083887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00072384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00085993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.27 or 0.00443171 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00176024 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,767,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,138,388 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

