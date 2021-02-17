dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Reaches $3.14 on Major Exchanges

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One dHedge DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00006007 BTC on major exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $22.51 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00062000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.38 or 0.00858356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00027409 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00046456 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.59 or 0.04976858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00045180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00015990 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

