Diamond (DMD) Price Hits $1.94 on Major Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003710 BTC on major exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $3,285.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 27.4% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001151 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 151.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00095571 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,572,890 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

