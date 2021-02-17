Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (DWS.V) (CVE:DWS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (DWS.V) (CVE:DWS) were down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 124,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 359,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.00 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (DWS.V) (CVE:DWS)

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Dan Aykroyd, Fresh, McMichael Collection, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

