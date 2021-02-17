DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,366.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

