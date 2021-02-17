Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Trading Down 12.4%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s share price was down 12.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 32,235,023 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 10,910,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

