Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Trading Down 12.4%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s share price was down 12.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 32,235,023 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 10,910,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.63.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.
See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.