DIGG (DIGG) Market Capitalization Achieves $117.21 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, DIGG has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $117.21 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $55,213.24 or 1.05994949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00060651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.07 or 0.00309207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00082706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00071900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00084757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.96 or 0.00435713 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00173400 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 2,123 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

DIGG Coin Trading

DIGG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.